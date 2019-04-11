Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 94,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 874,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 117,390 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,229,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLRN remained flat at $$30.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,627. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/cribstone-capital-management-llc-sells-398-shares-of-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-investment-grade-floating-rate-etf-flrn.html.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.