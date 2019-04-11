Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 23,333.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

TOTL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,532. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

