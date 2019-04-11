Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on IBM (IBM)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IBM to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $780,645.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in IBM by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in IBM by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

