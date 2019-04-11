Cred Price Reaches $0.0486 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Cred has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $24.97 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, UEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00346346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.01418873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00224048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,052,059 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

