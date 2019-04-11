Covington Capital Management Has $13.83 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,637,811,000 after buying an additional 1,029,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $166.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

