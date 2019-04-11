Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,658 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 92.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 552,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 62,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

