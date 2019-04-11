Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $148.42 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/country-club-trust-company-n-a-sells-1015-shares-of-ishares-us-technology-etf-iyw.html.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.