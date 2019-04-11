Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,010 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 105,509 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLM opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,474,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

