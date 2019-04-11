Cormark Weighs in on PHX Energy Services Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PHX Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

PHX stock opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

