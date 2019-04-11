Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $292.47. 4,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $219.54 and a one year high of $302.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.50 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,612.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $710,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,030 shares of company stock worth $25,461,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/cooper-companies-inc-coo-shares-sold-by-handelsinvest-investeringsforvaltning.html.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.