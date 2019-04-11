Contrasting International Money Express (IMXI) & Its Peers

International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare International Money Express to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Money Express and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 5 0 3.00 International Money Express Competitors 1050 4617 8310 362 2.56

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.98%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.32%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express N/A -2.23% -1.11% International Money Express Competitors 3.65% 2.86% 2.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million -$7.24 million -232.60 International Money Express Competitors $2.75 billion $423.01 million 13.20

International Money Express’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Money Express rivals beat International Money Express on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

