Contrasting Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) and KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners 3.62% 117.70% 7.42% KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

1.2% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cypress Energy Partners and KLX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 KLX Energy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cypress Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. KLX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Cypress Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cypress Energy Partners is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Dividends

Cypress Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. KLX Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Cypress Energy Partners pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and KLX Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners $314.96 million 0.26 $11.41 million $0.72 9.58 KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 1.32 $14.40 million $2.81 10.05

KLX Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Energy Partners. Cypress Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Cypress Energy Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems. It offers project coordination, staking, pig tracking, maintenance and construction inspection, ultrasonic nondestructive examination, and related data management services. The IS segment provides hydrostatic testing and related services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering to natural gas, petroleum, and pipeline construction companies. It performs various integrity services on newly constructed and existing oil and natural gas pipelines. The W&ES segment provides saltwater disposal (SWD) services; and owns and operates eight commercial SWD facilities in the Bakken Shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota, as well as one SWD facilities in the Permian Basin in Texas. This segment also provides flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; offers water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages existing SWD facilities. It serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

