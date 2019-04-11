Contrasting 3D Systems (DDD) & Elastic (ESTC)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -6.62% -3.83% -2.64% Elastic N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00 Elastic 0 6 6 0 2.50

3D Systems currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $90.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Elastic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $687.66 million 1.85 -$45.51 million ($0.37) -29.49 Elastic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elastic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Summary

Elastic beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

