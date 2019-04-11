Continental’s (CTTAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $170.00 on Monday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

