Constellium NV (CSTM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Constellium by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 36,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

CSTM opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.53. Constellium NV has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

