Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) VP Sells $583,735.68 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $190.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie set a $183.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

