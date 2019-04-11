ConocoPhillips (COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce sales of $9.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.48 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $8.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $40.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.57 billion to $45.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.49 billion to $38.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE COP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.97. 6,429,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,087,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 921,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,488,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 193,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

