ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,207. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $720.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $6,022,000. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 177,091 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 207,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 162,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 153,199 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

