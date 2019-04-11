ConforMIS (CFMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $143.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.18. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 588.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 217,275 shares during the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

