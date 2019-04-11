Concho Resources (CXO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CXO. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy cxo” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

CXO opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,109,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

