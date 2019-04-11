Conagra recalls Hunt’s tomato to Potential mold

Conagra is remembering a Hunt’s tomato paste cans because of the prospect of mold.

The company stated that the recall is for just six ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added. It stated that following the canning process, the final product could have been ruined, making the prospect of mold. It became conscious of the problem.

The recalled headphones have a best by date of Oct. 16, 2020 and an Item UPC of 00-0-27000-38807-5. No additional Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by the recall.

Conagra explained that it advised the Food and Drug Administration regarding the recall and is working to be sure the cans are removed from store shelves and no more distributed.

Consumers are advised to throw off the item or return it into the store they bought it from. Anyone with questions may call Conagra in 1-888-280-0301 out of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com.