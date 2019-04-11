Comparing Trivago (TRVG) & Five9 (FIVN)

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trivago and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 4 0 0 2.00 Five9 1 6 7 0 2.43

Trivago presently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 61.01%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $52.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago -2.50% -2.66% -2.04% Five9 -0.09% 7.20% 2.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trivago and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $1.07 billion 1.39 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -61.00 Five9 $257.66 million 11.62 -$220,000.00 $0.15 336.80

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trivago has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Trivago on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

