Comparing Electrocore (ECOR) & Its Peers

Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Electrocore to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Electrocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrocore Competitors 216 635 1228 58 2.53

Electrocore presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 289.49%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Electrocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electrocore is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrocore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -4.64 Electrocore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.54 million 18.29

Electrocore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore. Electrocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrocore N/A N/A N/A Electrocore Competitors -126.75% -53.56% -20.00%

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

