Community First Bancshares (CFBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.03

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Community First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI)

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

