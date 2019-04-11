Columbia Banking System (COLB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $144.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,518,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,811,000 after acquiring an additional 381,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,709,000 after acquiring an additional 416,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,410,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

