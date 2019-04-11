Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) PT Set at $28.00 by Robert W. Baird

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been assigned a $28.00 price objective by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.63.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $44,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,382,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,016,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

