Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MIE opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

