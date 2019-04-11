Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

