Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Receives $7.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 64,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $843.41 million, a P/E ratio of -409.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,967,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $7,183,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,321,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,358 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

