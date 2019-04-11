CNH Industrial (CNHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In 2018, CNH Industrial gained from operating efficiencies, higher sales volume, favorable mix and positive net price realization. For 2019, the company expects net sales for Industrial Activities to be $28 billion and adjusted earnings per share to be 84-88 cents, aided by product launches and positive price realization. For long-term growth, it is developing several products and technologies across all the segments to remain at par with technological advancements and new emission-control procedures. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, increasing capital expenses to develop products, rise in raw material costs due to tariffs and foreign currency fluctuations are headwinds for CNH Industrial.”

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

CNHI opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.11.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

