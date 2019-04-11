CME Group (CME) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is facing escalating expenses that are putting pressure on margins. However, CME Group remains well-poised for growth on a strong market position with varied derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell its core exchange-traded business via new product initiatives and a global reach are positives. It intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services on interest rate swaps as well as foreign exchange. Also, the buyout of Nex Group will help CME Group generate $200 million in run-rate cost synergies, annually, by 2021-end. Also, the company targets 1x debt-to-EBITDA by 2020 end. The company is set to report first quarter results on Apr 30. A Zacks Rank #4 and earnings EPS of -3.01% makes positive surprise prediction difficult.”

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME opened at $170.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.90 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $420,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,017.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.