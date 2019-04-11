CK USD Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (CKUSD)

CK USD (CURRENCY:CKUSD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, CK USD has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One CK USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00017342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Allcoin. CK USD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $287.36 million worth of CK USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00344161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.01427488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00223216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005426 BTC.

CK USD Profile

CK USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CK USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CK USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CK USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

