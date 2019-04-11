Citigroup Increases Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Price Target to $188.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of EL opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $166.92.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $232,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $939,589.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,822.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

