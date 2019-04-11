Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $453,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,013,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,866,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $287,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 154,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $3,754,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $9,278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,992 shares of company stock worth $18,769,003 in the last quarter.

CRNX opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $559.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,117.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

