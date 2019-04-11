Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

