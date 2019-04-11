Citigroup Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,015,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 96,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $968,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.78. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

