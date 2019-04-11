Citigroup Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Healthcare were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,563,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,895,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,424,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

