Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC set a $76.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

