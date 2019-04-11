Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NYSE C opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/citigroup-inc-c-shares-sold-by-fulton-bank-n-a.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.