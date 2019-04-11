Cisco Systems (CSCO) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.

CSCO opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

