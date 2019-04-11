Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.18% of Cigna worth $111,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after buying an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,413.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,890,000 after buying an additional 3,466,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,456,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $846,447,000 after buying an additional 2,860,291 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

NYSE:CI opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

