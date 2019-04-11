CIBT Education Group (MBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on CIBT Education Group from C$1.71 to C$1.67 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.07 million for the quarter.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

