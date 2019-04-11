Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Bought by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.35. 19,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

