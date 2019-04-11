Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 34,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,509,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

MDT stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

