ChemoCentryx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,122 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,802% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

CCXI opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.31.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 88.55% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 37,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $457,747.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,284,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,648 shares of company stock worth $3,190,267. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

