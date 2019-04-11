Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.24 Million

Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce $600.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $609.10 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $493.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 199,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $438,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,397 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $641,184.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,693 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 84.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

