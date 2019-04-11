Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Cerner worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $2,735,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 304,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Cerner by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Cerner by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 165,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,855. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

