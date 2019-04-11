Cerner (CERN) PT Set at $49.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,045 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 304,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

