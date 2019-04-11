Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 3,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,817. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 449,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

