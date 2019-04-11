Central Asia Metals (CAML) Price Target Cut to GBX 310 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON:CAML traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 246.50 ($3.22). 194,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,030. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.